A celebration for diamond couple Mr and Mrs Bean

They struck up a conversation whilst travelling on a train to Bradford to watch the speedway racing. And more than six decades later, happy couple Jean and Joseph Bean are celebrating their diamond wedding

They began courting after their first meeting at the age of 17, but a year later Mr Bean was sent to Belize for his national service.

The happy couple on their wedding day.

On his return the pair, both 81, got engaged and married on March 2 1957 at St Paulinus Church in Dewsbury.

They went on to have four children and now have nine grandchildren.

Mr Bean, from Wakefield, spent his career at the Yorkshire Electricity Board while Dewsbury-born Mrs Bean worked at a carpet mill in Ravensthorpe.

The secret to their happy marriage, Mrs Bean said, is always being honest and never keeping secrets.