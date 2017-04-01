A gift for Crescent Cinema project

The Crescent Project Film Club has been gifted a new computer system to enhance future movie nights.

Keith Sorrell of Airedale Computers donated the equipment, which has been specially built for the group to run its film software.

John Tollick of the Crescent Project said, “This hardware will enable us to improve our shows by linking feature films, trailers, promotional information and eventually advertisements together in a seamless programme.” The Crescent Project aims to bring the Crescent Cinema back to its former glory as an entertainment venue.