A warm way to stir memories

More than 50 patchwork quilts have been created to help capture memories for dementia sufferers.

The district-wide ‘Squares for Care’ project has been led by Narinder Gill, director of Bluebird Care Wakefield.

Over the last six months Narinder has engaged and led community groups to create patchwork quilts based on the concept of ‘Twiddle muffs’.

Narinder said: “We believe these quilts will not only provide a source of comfort and warmth but also visible, tactile and sensory stimulation and in doing so, help to channel feelings of agitation and giving restless hands ‘a moment of peace’.”

She also worked with families to try to capture relevant and poignant memories and to translate them into squares. Narinder added: “This has enabled our carers to use the quilts as the basis for talking points to encourage customers to talk about their formative years, encouraging varied conversations, stimulating memories.”

Narinder believes the project has both engaged and empowered people.

The scheme will launch on Monday thanks to the partnership of Bluebird, the Alzheimer’s Society, Wakefield and Five Towns Dementia Action Alliance, Carers Wakefield and the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Wakefield sewing group, based in East Hardwick, and Mirfield sewing group have been instrumental in assembling the quilts.

Alzheimer’s Society services manager Wendy Porter said: “The quilts enable people with dementia to tap into their interests while reminding them of positive memories.”

A selection of ‘showpiece quilts’ will go on display shortly at Featherstone and Sandal libraries.