Abusive bogus caller targeting residents

A bogus caller has been targeting people in Featherstone in which they become abusive over the phone, police have said.

Numerous calls have been reported regarding a male calling up residents from a London number.

A police spokesman said: “Some of the calls have been very unsettling, saying that someone will be coming to the callers house the next day. This is not true and has been reported to Action Fraud.

“On other occasions the caller continues to ring up to 20 times a day, he is abusive and rude.

“Please ignore these calls, they are bogus.”

The number the person is calling from is 02087493663.