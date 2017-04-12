Acro-gymnastic girls get praise from Beth Tweddle after winning silver in international competition

Two schoolgirl gymnasts received praise from Olympian Beth Tweddle after winning silver medals in an international competition.

Erin Hainsworth, 12 and Bethany Butterfield, 11, flew to the USA with 16 other members of their Normanton Sports Acro gymnastics club for the Vegas Acro Cup last month.

The gymnastics pair competed against youngsters from around the world and were awarded second place in their category for their rehearsed routine.

Erin, who attends St Wilfrid’s school in Featherstone, and Bethany took to Twitter to share their success.

And the girls, who train six days a week, received a “well done” from three-times world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Beth Tweddle.

Members of Normanton Sports Acro, aged between six and 16, competed in the championship from March 28 to April 2.

Coach Holly Rowney, who founded the club nine years ago, said: “We came away with three gold medals, one silver and one bronze which is a brilliant achievement, particularly as we were up against some massive competition including world champions.

“Everybody did really well. It was a long, hard slog to get there - we all had to fundraise and it was physically challenging.

“The competition was an incredibly high standard but our members really held their own. I’m very proud of them all.”

Erin’s sister Rachel said: “Beth Tweddle is a huge inspiration to the girls.

“Holly is a fantastic coach and the team she has are so talented, dedicated and hardworking and deserve all the recognition they can get.

“I’m very proud of my sister and what she has achieved with them.”

Pictures by Robert Hainsworth.