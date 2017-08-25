Air ambulance flies seriously-injured teenager to hospital after school site incident

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out to a school in Lupset following reports of a seriously-injured teenager.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a 14-year-old had been left badly hurt following an incident at Waterton Junior and Infants School on Manor Haigh Road.

It happened around teatime last night, Thursday, August 24 and the helicopter landed on the school site.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was able to confirm that a patient had been taken to a major trauma centre.