All-new kitchen quarter with an outdoor theme to open at The Ridings

The great outdoors will be brought into The Ridings Shopping Centre this autumn when a new restaurant opens.

An ‘al fresco feel’ is being anticipated for the new eating area which is to be called The Garden.

Lee Appleton, centre director at The Ridings said: “Taking inspiration from God’s Own Country, The Garden will provide a rustic retreat for our shoppers. We’re pulling out all the stops.”

With realistic-looking grass and oak tree as the centre piece, the computer-generated images (pictured) show it will be a mixture of green and brown to give the kitchen quarter an outdoor feel.

The rustic idea and name of the new venture is a nod to the centre’s old food court, named ‘In the Garden’- which was among the first of its kind in the UK.

It is expected to be open in September on the upper area level, near to TK Maxx.

It is expected to house several restaurants, with tenants to be announced soon.

In addition to the new food outlets, other upgrades to the centre’s facilities will include a kids’ play area called The Den and new customer toilets.