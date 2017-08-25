All set for village pram race spectacular

The finishing touches are being made to pram contraptions ahead of a traditional village spectacle this weekend.

The annual Ackworth Pram Race will be held on Sunday and will see teams make their way through the area, calling at several pubs en route.

The race will be accompanied by family entertainment including rides and a bouncy castle.

It begins at 1pm at the Carr Bridge Playing Fields.

Money will be raised for the Prince of Wales Hospice.