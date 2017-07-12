All Wakefield staff made redundant by burger restaurant chain, administrators confirm

All Staff working at a chain restaurant in Wakefield have been made redundant after the company collapsed into administration.

The Handmade Burger Co on Trinity Walk unexpectedly closed last Thursday just after 12 noon and the doors locked.

It was announced hours later that Leonard Curtis Recovery had been appointed as administrator and that nine of the company’s 29 existing restaurants had closed with immediate effect and would not re-open.

This included Wakefield and the outlet at Leeds’ White Rose Centre, as well as restaurants in Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Gateshead and Birmingham.

As a result, more than 163 members of staff across the nine restaurants have been told they are no longer required.

The administrators have since said they are ‘monitoring trade closely’ and are searching for a solution for the remaining 20 restaurants around the UK which employ more than 600 people. This could including finding a new buyer.

Leonard Curtis Recovery said: “All parties are working towards a swift solution to safeguard as many jobs as possible in the remaining restaurants.”

Wakefield’s Handmade Burger Co restaurant opened in April 2012.