Alton Towers Resort flume boat auction

Alton Towers Resort is set to list a range of Log Flume items on Ebay to help raise funds for charity – including the chance to own your very own flume boat!

People are being given the chance to win some theme park history and piece of nostalgia when the items go on Ebay Monday, September 4, starting at just 99p.

The money raised by the auction will go to Merlin’s Magic Wand, supporting disabled and disadvantaged children worldwide.

The Log Flume at Alton Towers Resort opened in 1981 and was the longest log flume attraction in the world at the time of opening. It was subsequently de-commissioned in 2016 to make way for the Resort’s latest attraction, Secret Weapon 8 (SW8), which is due to open in 2018.

Among the 39 Lots, items listed will include 30 individual flume boats, ride signage and the ride’s former height board.

Alongside the auction of the flume boats, the team at Alton Towers Resort have created a top ten list of possible DIY uses for a former flume boat:

* Garden planter

* Period bath tub

* Red Bull soap box entry

* Emergency sledge / Bobsleigh

* Themed bed

* Children’s ball pool or sandpit

* Dog bath

* Trailer or storage unit

* Fish Pond

* Giant BBQ

More details about the auction and details of each lot ahead of the auction going live can be found at: www.altontowers.com/flume

The auction will take place on Ebay from 9am on Monday, September 4, at http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/atr-mmw

Further details about the beneficiary charity, Merlin’s Magic Wand, can be found at: www.merlinsmagicwand.org