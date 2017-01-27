‘Amazing Caz’ says farewell...

A youth worker who has helped transform the lives of hundreds of children has left her role after more than 16 years.

Caron Beck, better known as Caz, has worked with children and young people on the Lupset estate, as part of the YMCA.

Her role has seen her work with pupils who have been excluded from school, educate youngsters on drugs, pregnancy and healthy eating and support young people with learning and training.

She has also been involved in running sports and activity sessions and youth clubs as well as taking children living on the estate on camping trips and visits to orphanages in Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania enabling them to experience different places and cultures.

The 46-year-old said: “I love working with young people, they keep me young. It’s different every day and it’s great seeing how they turn out in life, and giving them opportunities some otherwise wouldn’t have had. I’ve seen them turn from kids into brilliant young adults.”

Sophie Smart, now 26, was one of the many children who had Miss Beck as her youth worker. She also spent time working alongside her to offer support to young people.

She said: “Caz helped children and young adults with everything. She’s an amazing lady with the biggest heart and will truly be missed by everyone.”

Miss Beck first got involved in youth work as a volunteer at the age of 16. She then trained in London as an outdoor pursuits instructor and became more involved with young people.

Then, having decided she wanted a career in youth work, she completed a degree and moved back to Wakefield, before starting work on the estate.

Her next venture will take her to Brazil in South America, where she will help children living on the streets.