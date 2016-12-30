Anger over access plan for housing

Angry residents have bombarded planners with letters of objections over plans to build 84 homes on their doorstep.

Land off Second Avenue in Newton Hill has been earmarked by Taylor-Wimpey, but the plans have angered those living nearby.

The land was allocated for housing in the council’s most recent local plan, and the blueprints show eight two-bedroom homes, 49 three-bed and 27 four or more bedrooms.

While many neighbouring residents accept the development, most are unhappy that just one entrance, from Second Avenue, is pencilled in.

Traffic would then have to head along First Avenue to access Leeds Road, the only main road out of the area.

More than 30 separate letters have been sent to Wakefield Council’s planning department in protest.

A spokesman for the Friends of Newton Hill - set up to fight developments in the area - said: “The biggest issues that people have is the exit and entrance that is proposed.

“There’s 84 houses, but 195 car parking spaces.

“It beggars belief that they are all going to have to come down First and Second Avenue, it’s incredibly tight.

“Getting out onto Leeds Road is a tragedy waiting to happen.

“People park at the entrance so you have to almost move into the middle of the road to see if anything is coming.

“It really is appalling.

“We believe there’s got to be a more suitable alternative.”

“The more people who speak up the more chance we have got that the council will listen to us.

“Hopefully, common sense will prevail.”

People can log on to Wakefield Council’s website to have their say, under the application number 16/02745/FUL.