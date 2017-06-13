Animal care centre on its way to Wakefield

Work has begun on a state-of-the-art £5m animal care centre in Wakefield.

Linnaeus, a leading veterinary group which includes Calder Vets and its 12 practices across Yorkshire, hopes the new site will be completed on Paragon Business Park by December.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals is to include eight consulting rooms, five operating theatres and intensive care facilities once finished.

Procedures will include those in the areas of cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology and soft tissue surgery.

Leading the project is Calder’s newly-appointed managing director Ian Monteith. He said: “Throughout my career I have always sought new challenges and embraced change, so I was delighted to be chosen to take on this exciting opportunity.

“Our veterinary specialists and caring support teams are totally committed to ensuring Paragon Veterinary Referrals will continue to provide the very best quality of care for its patients and their owners, using cutting-edge techniques and applications.”

The project is part of a £9m investment programme by the Linneaus Group this year in its 32 practices across the UK.

Chief executive Lynne Hill said: “We want our practices to be the destination of choice for both vets and clients, safe in the knowledge that the expertise, technology and facilities are in place to make sure animals are well looked after.”