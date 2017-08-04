‘Answers to shooting lies within this community’

GUNMEN who carried out an early morning shooting are still being hunted by detectives.

Shots were fired during the incident on to Snapethorpe Road, Lupset, at 6am, on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Firearms Prevent Team said: “No-one was injured but clearly the discharge of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something the police will absolutely not tolerate.”

Damage was caused to a Vauxhall Zafira by a shotgun.

Detectives believe the shooting happened at about 4.20am.

DCI Khan said: “Investigations remain ongoing at the scene and we have officers patrolling the nearby area. We have carried out initial stage enquiries and believe the answer to who has done this lies within the community.

“Someone must have some information on the discharge that they have yet to tell police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or behaviour on Snapethorpe Road overnight or saw a vehicle leaving the scene in a hurry in the aftermath of the shooting.”

Anyone with information should call 101 referencing crime 13170347521 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.