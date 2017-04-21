‘Anti-social behaviour an issue in town’

The chairman of Pontefract Civic Society has said anti-social behaviour is one of the biggest challenges the town is facing.

In the latest edition of the society’s newsletter, Paul Cartwright said issues included littering, youths kicking footballs at business windows and children’s artwork installed in telephone boxes being damaged.

He told the Express: “I think one of the biggest challenges is what else teenagers have got to do if they want to be outdoors and where can they go. It’s not just about stopping people from doing things but providing alternatives.

“We don’t have the resources to create youth clubs or sports facilities but we would be interested to see the final plans for the leisure centre in Pontefract Park to make sure that it is more than simply a replacement for the swimming pool and provides scope for indoor and outdoor activities.”

Mr Cartwright criticised anti-social behaviour, adding: “If it has a negative impact on the town, then that is not helpful to what we are trying to achieve. It doesn’t create a good impression when we are trying to bring people in and promote the town.”