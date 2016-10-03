Appeal after £3K of tools stolen from depot

Police are wanting to trace this man who they believe can help with their investigation into the theft of a number of expensive electrical tools from a rail depot in Knottingley.

A man broke into the depot on Monday, August 22, then on four more occasions throughout September and stole a number of large tools including saws, hedge trimmers and other rail specialised equipment.

Investigating officer PC Mark Edkins said: “We have arrested one man in connection with the thefts but are now releasing this CCTV image as we believe the man pictured may also be able to help with our enquires.”

The stolen items are valued at approximately £3,000.

PC Edkins added: “If your recognise the man pictured please contact us. Likewise if you have been offered tools in suspicious circumstances in the Wakefield area we would like to hear from you.”

Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 219 of 3/10 .

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.