Appeal after driver threatened woman as she pulled into driveway

A woman was verbally abused and threatened by a motorist as she pulled into her driveway.

The woman, in her 40s, was driving her own vehicle and indicating to turn into her drive from Doncaster Road in Foulby, Wakefield when the incident occurred between 8.50am and 9.05am on October 9.

As she pulled in, a suspect driving a white Ford Fiesta mounted the kerb and verbally abused her, before following her to her address and making threats towards her.

The driver also caused criminal damage to property before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing for information to trace the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can help them to identify the suspect is asked to call PC Jake Scruton via 101 quoting 13170467143.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.