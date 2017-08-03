Appeal after masked men attack 24-year-old in Wakefield

Masked men, thought to have been armed with a knife, attacked a man at an address in Wakefield.

The two attackers went into a property at Briar Grove last night and assaulted a 24-year-old man.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.15pm.

A spokeswoman said: "Two men wearing masks had gone to the address armed with what is believed to have been a knife and assaulted the occupant.

"The victim received a cut to the hand that required medical treatment.."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101, quoting log reference 1813 of August 2.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111