Appeal after mother and daughter cats dumped in woodland

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two cats were cruelly abandoned in a woodland in Castleford.

The two black and white shorthairs, believed to be a mother and daughter duo, were dumped in an upside down pet carrier on Monday, April 17.

A member of the public found the poor cats whilst out walking. They believed the pet carrier had been thrown from a nearby field with the two frightened cats inside.

Unfortunately, there was no one in the area when the cats were found and no CCTV footage to help identify what happened.

It is not known how long the pair of moggy’s had been left to fend for themselves but luckily a member of the public contacted the RSPCA who stepped in to help.

Inspector Dave Holgate said: “The cats were thankfully unhurt but it is still very sad to see them abandoned in this way. Hopefully a home can now be found as they are lovely cats.”

Since the rescue, the pair have been enjoying some much-needed care at the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.

If an owner can not be found then the two cats will be rehomed.

If you are the owner, or have any information on what might have happened, contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.