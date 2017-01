Wakefield Coroner’s Office are appealing for relatives of Christopher Pickwell to come forward.

Sixty-year old Christopher, who was from Sunny Bank in Normanton, died on Saturday, January 14.

It’s believed he may have relatives in the Ossett area.

Any relatives are asked to contact coroner’s officer, Mandy Sampson, at the Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 292301.