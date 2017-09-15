Appeal for information after man goes missing in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing in Wakefield.

James Lamb, 25, was last seen walking along Aberford Road towards the city centre at about 1.20am today.

He is described as white and slim with collar length dark hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black beanie-style hat, a black anorak marked with red paint, dark trousers and trainers.

He was also wearing a green jacket under the anorak and appeared to be dragging his leg slightly.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 66 from today.