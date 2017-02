Coroners in Wakefield are appealing for any relatives of David Whishart to come forward.

Mr Whishart, of Aberford Road, Stanley, died on January 30.

Police today said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed 87-year-old Mr Whishart had a son.

Any relatives are asked to contact Mandy Simpson at Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 292 301.