Appeal to trace missing 60-year-old

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a 60-year-old man who has gone missing.

Robert Bidski was reported missing by his family at around 9pm yesterday.

He was last seen in the Chickenley area.

And his car has been located on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield near to the Bretton roundabout.

He is described as a white male, 5ft10”, of slim build, with grey hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey wool, waist length jacket, blue faded jeans and grey shoes.

PC Bronwyn Carter, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting log number 1665 of 10 October.”