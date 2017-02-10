Apprentice winner joins festival

Organisers say this year’s Wakefield Rhubarb Festival is on course to be the best ever.

The popular event returns next weekend and there is a host of celebrities and famous faces to compliment the locally-sourced stalls.

Alana Spencer, winner of the Apprentice in late 2016, will be showcasing her winning business venture ‘Ridiculously Rich by Alana’ luxury cakes.

Michelin Star-awarded chef Jean-Christophe Novelli has also been added to the menu.

He said: “I am really looking forward to coming to Wakefield and I will be using local produce including Wakefield’s famous rhubarb.”

The festival also welcomes other local top chefs including Liam Duffy, Lee Wilkinson and David Greenwood-Haigh.

The Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb starts on Friday, February 17 and events run until Sunday, February 19.