Apprentice winner latest celebrity name to join festival of food, drink and rhubarb

Apprentice winner, Alana Spencer, is the latest celebrity name to join the line-up for the Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb.

Alana, the 2016 winner of the BBC programme, will be at the three day festival with her own stall showcasing her winning business venture ‘Ridiculously rich by Alana’ luxury cakes.

The festival, which returns next week, will also feature an appearance from Heart Breakfast radio duo - Dixie and Emma. They will be at the festival on Saturday, February 18, asking visitors to sample their own flavoured gins using local flavours.

The festival returns for its 11th year on Friday, February 17 to Sunday,February 19 with a whole host of speciality food, drink and activities and entertainment.

Popular street entertainers, Granny Turismo, the world’s first and only shopping trolley dance team will also be entertaining the crowds throughout the three days, as will festival regular Dame Ruby Rhubarb.

Coun Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Our Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb is all set to return next week and this year’s festival promises to be the best yet.

“With a whole host of top entertainment lined up it sure to be a fantastic event, with lots to see and do for all the family. I hope as many people as possible come along to see what we have to offer and join in the many activities available.”

Free cookery demonstrations take place throughout the weekend with Michelin award winning celebrity chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli taking to the stage on Saturday, February 18, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Other highlights in the demonstration tent include TV chef Rachel Green on Friday, February 17 at 10.30 am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and Farmer Copley’s Head Chef, Carl Frost, on Friday 17 at 12.30pm.

The festival also welcomes other local top chefs including Liam Duffy from Iris, Lee Wilkinson from Deli Central, David Greenwood-Haigh from Coeur De Xocolat, Ashley & Ben from Ye Old Sun and many more.

Shoppers can also grab a bargain at Wakefield’s increasingly popular traditional outdoor market, which is temporarily moving to Brook Street and Teall Street on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February, as part of the festival.

The Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb takes place in Wakefield City centre and runs from 10am – 5pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February, and 10am - 4pm on Sunday 19 February.

For full details of what’s on visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb