Archaeologists discover new Roman camp

A Roman settlement, historic pottery and tools have all been discovered in Pontefract.

Archaeologists unearthed the encampment after being given the opportunity to examine the site of Barratt Homes’ new Ashmeade Park housing development off Cobbler’s Lane.

excavated: Shards of Roman pottery.

They came across a roundhouse and other structures as well as objects including a bone needle, tweezers and part of a brooch.

A large amount of pottery, including broken bowls and jars which were used for cooking, and at least 12 ovens were also uncovered in the find.

Gavin McCarthy, sales manager at Ashmeade Park said: “It’s very exciting to have discovered so many interesting objects that help illustrate the daily life of our Romano-British ancestors.

“As with any significant findings at our sites, the key priority is to work with the archaeological team and investigators so we can ensure the preservation of the artefacts.

UNEARTHED: A bone needle was among items found.

“They are incredibly useful for piecing together the history of a local area.”

Once recorded and analysed the discoveries will go on display at Pontefract Museum.

Members of the community will be able to see them and learn more about the history of the items and the area’s Roman heritage.

Nansi Rosenberg of Prospect Archaeology said: “I’m delighted that this work is adding to our understanding of West Yorkshire’s heritage.”