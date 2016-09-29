Are you planning to join Stoptober and quit smoking?

Wakefielc Council is supporting the national Stoptober campaign by encouraging residents to quit smoking this October.

Stoptober begins on this Saturday, October 1, and it is based on research that states once a person has quit for 28 consecutive days, they are five times more likely to stop for good.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up with their friends, family and colleagues, as evidence reveals that this type of ‘social quitting’ can dramatically improve people’s chances of successfully stopping.

Dr Andrew Furber, Director of Public Health, said: “Stopping smoking is the single biggest thing a smoker can do to improve their health. By giving up, smokers can dramatically reduce their chances of having a heart attack or stroke.

“Giving up smoking is not easy, but there is a lot of help and support available to residents to quit.”

Coun Pat Garbutt, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “We’re supporting the national Stoptober campaign this year to encourage as many smokers in the district to quit throughout October and beyond. By signing up to the challenge smokers could see real health benefits for them and their families.”

By signing up to Stoptober, participants can choose from a range of free support tools including daily emails throughout the 28 day quit attempt.

There is also a Facebook Messenger bot to help keep participants motivated and a mobile phone app which includes lots more tips and advice - all of which have shown to increase the chances of staying smokefree.

The council’s support of the challenge also forms part of their continued commitment to Breathe 2025 - to inspire children to grow up smokefree and protected from health harms caused by tobacco.

To sign up to the nation’s biggest mass quit attempt, search Stoptober online or visit www.smokefree.nhs.uk/stoptober

For help and advice, on how to quit smoking visit http://wakefield.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk

Or go to the Wakefield Quit Smoking shop is at 21 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BJ. For opening times call 0800 612 0011. Advice to stop smoking is also available in pharmacies and GP surgeries.