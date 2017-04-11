Are you up for a knockout challenge for Wakefield Hospice?

How do you fancy a day of fun, foam and inflatables?

Wakefield Hospice is calling out teams to take part in this year’s It’s a Knockout Challenge.

Teams of six to 10 people are needed for the day of fun on May 25 and if you’re prepared to get wet, wet, wet as you race covered in foam all for a good cause, then the event is definitely one for you!

The challenge is being hosted by Sandal Rugby Club, provided by the world famous Graham Fisher’s It’s a Knockout, and will have a Round the World in 80 Days theme.

Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis and if you can’t find a team of six, get in touch as they may be able to place you in a mixed team.

For more information email Danielle Norman at Danielle.norman@wakefieldhospice.co.uk or call 01924 331407.

Danielle said: “We are hoping to make £9000 for patient care from this fun day which is enough to fund the entire hospice for one day.

“Teams are asked to pay £100 entry and then raise £500 in sponsorship. This is a big challenge but with 10 people in a team this is just £10 entry and £50 per head in sponsorship in return for an outrageously fun day while making a difference to local families in need of our care.”