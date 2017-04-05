Armed police at scene after lorry broke down on M62 near Leeds

ARMED police from London stepped in to help after spotting a broken down lorry on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire this afternoon

The City of London Force has confirmed that its officers were travelling on the M62 in West Yorkshire when they spotted a lorry blocking one lane of the motorway earlier this afternoon.

People passing the incident took to social media after seeing armed officers in City of London marked cars at the scene.

Aidan tweeted: "City of London police cars and all officers were armed."

Highways England said the lorry suffered two punctures on the left hand lane of the westbound M62 between junction 31 for Normanton/Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield/Rothwell just after 1pm today.

A City of London Police spokeswoman said: "Our officers were in the area on other business. They stopped to offer any help they could. Our officers were armed, but they were travelling through the area on a routine operation."

The scene has now been cleared and the lane reopened.