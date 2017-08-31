Arrests after police car rammed in Wakefield

These images show the damage to a police car after it was rammed it Wakefield last night.

The Wakefield District Patrol team Tweeted photos of the vehicle, after the incident occurred.

Using the hashtag #ProtectTheProtectors, the team said: "Officers doing whatever it takes to protect the public of West Yorkshire. Damaged police vehicle after it was rammed."

Two officers in the car were shaken but unharmed.

Two men were arrested after a short chase on foot.