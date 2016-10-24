Arrests made in fatal house fire investigation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father and his eight-year-old daughter died in a house fire.

Detectives arrested the men, aged 24 and 28, on Saturday evening in Wakefield.

The 24-year-old was released on bail on Sunday night whilst further investigations take place.

The 28-year-old man remains in custody.

Investigations into the fire, which claimed the lives of Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his daughter Kiera, remain ongoing.

The fatal house fire on Ash Crescent in Stanley broke out at around 4.20am on Wednesday, October 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries into the fatal fire at Ash Crescent and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“Anyone who has information or who saw suspicious behaviour outside the property just before 4.20am is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101.

“Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”