Arriva announces changes to Wakefield bus services

Arriva has announced changes to several of its bus services.

The changes will be introduced from Monday on the 110, 425/427, 443/443A, 444, 446 and 481 routes.

They include revised timetables and a change in departure stands at Wakefield bus station.

Changes

110 Hall Green to Leeds

- Revised timetable which the company says will help[ improve reliability.

- Buses will still operate around every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday during the day and 20 minutes each Sunday.

- Buses going to Leeds will depart from stand 22 in the bus station.

425/427 Wakefield to Bradford

- Services will leave from stand 20 in the bus station.

443/443A Hall Green to Wakefield

- The weekday 2.15pm journey from Hall Green will now operate at 2.35pm.

- Journeys serving Calder Park in the morning and afternoon will now be service 443A.

444 Hall Green to Leeds and 446 Wakefield to Leeds

- Buses will leave from stand 19 in the bus station.

- Services to South Parade in Leeds will now drop off at the front of Leeds railway station.

481 Wakefield to Leeds

- The 9.20am service from Wakefield will run at 9.25am.

- The 5.20pm from Wakefield will now operate at 5.22pm.