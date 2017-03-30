Baby joy for Morley and Outwood MP on same day as Article 50 is triggered

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns and her partner are celebrating the birth of their first child - on the same day as Article 50 was triggered.

The MP gave birth to her son Clifford George yesterday weighing a healthy 7lbs and 6oz.

The Prime Minister conveyed her congratulations and sent her best wishes to Andrea, a prominent Brexit campaigner, and partner Jack.

Clifford is named after Andrea’s late father who sadly died in 2011 of a hospital based infection and was the driving force behind her entering politics.

Andrea said: “At the age of 42 I am overjoyed to announce the birth of my first son, Clifford George. Following a challenging pregnancy, which involved several stays in hospital, I am relieved to finally welcome my beautiful boy to the world and I am excited to become a Mum for the first time. Becoming a mother is such a moving and life changing experience and I am overwhelmed by the love and protection I feel towards my little boy.

“Being on the Committee on Exiting the European Union and an enthusiastic campaigner for leaving the EU I am surprised and proud to welcome my “Brexit Baby” to the world on the same day as Article 50 is triggered”