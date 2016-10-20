Balloon release in memory of loved pupil

Memorial balloons were released in celebration of the life of 12-year-old Spencer Walker.

The schoolboy died in hospital on October 5, after suffering serious electrical burns on a railway line in South Elmsall.

Remembering Spencer.

Minsthorpe Community College, where Spencer was a year eight pupil, staged a tribute balloon release for his fellow pupils last week.

Principal Ray Henshaw said: “It was a lovely memorial event which well over 100 students and parents attended to pay their respects.

“A former student had proposed the idea to celebrate Spencer’s life.

“We did not want to focus on his death but on the impact he had in his lifetime.

One message read Fly high buddy

“Students wrote little messages and tributes and farewells on the balloons and we then let them loose.

“Students appreciated the opportunity to say their farewells to Spencer.

“Some were tearful but it was mainly a celebratory event, reflecting on Spencer and the person he was, following the raw grief of the week before.”

The school also opened a memory book to give to Spencer’s family, in which staff and students have paid their respects.

Mr Henshaw said: “You only have to look at the memory book that we opened for Spencer to see how he was loved by so many others and how keenly his loss has been felt.

“The sentiments expressed by students and staff show how much he meant to them and we mourn his passing.”

A music event ‘Remembering Spencer’ will take place at Mill Lane Working Men’s Club in South Kirkby tomorrow.

The Twisted Soundz organisation will stage the evening from 6pm until midnight, with popular DJs and MCs.

Under 18s are welcome to attend until 9pm.

A minimum donation of £5 will be collected on entry.

And all the money raised will go to supporting Spencer’s parents.