A balloon release was held to mark 99 years of the Royal Air Force Association.

The event in Pontefract saw 99 balloons - in the RAF colours of red, white and blue - released. There is a prize of £75 for the winner of the balloon that travelled the furthest from the RAFA Vulcan Club, off Carleton Road, and £25 to the person who returns it.

If there is no winner by the return date of June 1, then they will draw one from a hat in the club on the evening of Saturday, June 3.