Barracuda batter up our 2016 chippy of the year competition to claim title

It’s finally here, the votes are and we can finally announce the winner of the Wakefield Express Chippy Of The Year 2016.

Since March we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best chippy in the area.

We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite chippy the right to be plaiced above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best chippy that featured in our top 10.

But in the end there could be only one winner and congratulations goes to the Barracuda Fisheries in Ossett.

Coming up in second place was the Wetherby Whaler and third place goes to the Codfather.

Veterans Barracuda Fisheries battered the competition after previous attempts at the contest but did not forget to thank their loyal supporters.

Manager Wendy Lamb said:“I am just overwhelmed, its fantastic as we put in a lot of hard work.

“We have been entered in a few times and wanted to make sure we won this time.

“What makes us stand out is our customer service, very friendly but dealing with customers fast and with care.”

First timers the Wetherby Whaler were left delighted at their second plaice performance.

Manager Owen Sharp said:“We are still pleased as we got a lot of votes from customers, this is only the first time we have entered.”

There were some disappointments this year as last years winners, Codfather, came third plaice.

Halibut staff remained optimistic for all support received.

Manager Ilam Sahamchiyev:“To be honest because we came first last year we are a bit disappointed.

“But we are still excited like everyone.

“We are so thankful for all our customers support.”

For the victors, Barracuda Fisheries, they will soon be receiving the winner’s glass trophy, while runners up are to recieve certificates.

Our top three were whittled down from chippys across the district before you chose our sole winner.

Whether it was the freshness, style or even just the friendly service that staff provide all our entries deserve recognition.

Honourable mentions are due for entrees Lightwaves, New Scarborough, Olde English Fisheries, Saint Michaels Fisheries, Horbury, Blue Marlin, George A Green fisheries.

We thank all the restaurants that participated and hope they enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017.