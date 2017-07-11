Baseball bat revenge attack on patient at West Yorkshire hospital

A THUG who took part in a revenge attack on a patient in a hospital treatment room has been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court heard 21-year-old Carlton Watson and two other men attacked the man with weapons including a baseball bat at Dewsbury and District Hospital. A probation officer told the court: “His account was he attacked the victim on behalf of an injured friend. He said he had seen the victim stab his friend so he took the law into his own hands.” Watson, of Millers Croft, Birstall, Batley, admitted affray and possessing an offensive weapon. Prosecutor, Paul Nicholson, said Watson and two other men was caught on CCTV at 3pm last September 30 walking into Dewsbury Hospital.

The victim was receiving treatment for an injury he had suffered earlier that day Mr Nicholson said: “They made their way to the room where he was receiving treatment and they are seen to be using various implements to attack him with.” Recorder Simon Eckersley, who viewed CCTV footage of the attack, told the court: “It shows him sitting down with his head in his hands when a person comes in with a baseball bat which is used to hit him over the area of his head and body followed by two others, both or at least one possessing a weapon, and all three proceed to strike him before he ran away.” Prosecutor Mr Nicholson, said the other two men have not been traced. The court heard the man who was attacked would not speak to police.

Mitigating, Rodney Ferm, said: “He needs to think before he acts. What took place here was the unfinished business of an incident that had taken place earlier that morning in Batley.”

Jailing Watson for 18 months, Recorder Simon Eckersley told him: “it was a premeditated revenge attack within a hospital.”