BBC unveils ‘sparking line up’ of Christmas festive treats

The BBC has unveiled its Christmas highlights - with a seasonal Bake Off, Sherlock, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Doctor Who among this year’s treats.

The Great Christmas Bake Off, featuring a selection of bakers from previous series, will be the final show on the BBC before it moves to Channel 4.

The Doctor is back on screen for the first time in a year in The Return Of Doctor Mysterio, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman feature in the much-anticipated return of Sherlock.

There will also be two new Christmas episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys - Mammy’s Forest and Chez Mammy, while the BBC has also announced the return of Outnumbered.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) is back in EastEnders, and Call The Midwife also returns.

New shows include an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes, taking on the classic fairytales of Cinderella, Jack And The Beanstalk, Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs and “serving them with a mischievous twist”.

The voice cast includes Dominic West, David Walliams, Rob Brydon and Tamsin Greig.

While Channel 4 is known for showing The Snowman at Christmas, Ethel And Ernest, another graphic novel by Raymond Briggs, featuring the voices of Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent, will air on BBC1.

Other shows include Last Tango In Halifax, The Best Of Tracey Ullman’s Show, Still Open All Hours, starring Sir David Jason, Agatha Christie’s Witness For The Prosecution and of course the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops this Christmas to bring the nation together with a sparkling line-up of family favourites, brand new treats and festive specials on BBC television.

“We are showcasing an unrivalled range of top-quality comedy, drama, entertainment, factual and religious programmes across our channels that promise to deliver something for everyone.”