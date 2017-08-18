Become a sex toy reviewer and net a £28,000 salary and unlimited holidays

Working a 9 to 5 isn't for everyone, so do something you can really shout home about and become Love Woo's new sex toy reviewer.

Love Woo, which stocks sex toys, lingerie, games and other kinky gifts and gadgets, are on the hunt for a new reviewer to test out their products but the job comes with more than just bedroom perks

The lucky applicant will earn a £28,000 salary, have unlimited holidays and work from home two days a week.