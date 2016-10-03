Bentley Continental crash injures four, including two teenage girls

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Featherstone in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash took place at around 1.40am when a Bentley GT Continental hit a roundabout near Green Lane.

The front seat passenger, a man aged 31 was treated at the scene and taken to LGI with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver a 29-year-old man, and two female back seat passengers, aged 16, received slight injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information.

Information can be passed to PC Thomas Allen at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhoods Support Team East via 101 quoting 13160425042.