BID team appoints a board

The Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) team has started work by appointing a new board.

The company is being set up following a successful vote, announced at the end of February, that saw eligible businesses backing the BID with a majority of 63 per cent. The scheme is aimed at marketing the city beyond the district to attract new visitors, creating cleaner and safer streets, and making Wakefield more welcoming and accessible.

The new board - which has been appointed to oversee setting up and running the company - consists of chairman David Owens, who runs the Wakefield Beer Exchange, Cormac Hamilton of Trinity Walk, Graham Howarth of WakefieldBusinesCentres.com and Lynne Thompson of Created in Yorkshire.

The team has already advertised for a BID manager, who would be expected to start mid May, and is looking for a suitable, central location for a BID base to allow all stakeholders easy access.

Dave Owens, who lead the successful BID steering group, said: “This YES vote gives a stronger voice to independent businesses in the city centre who have been desperate to influence how their immediate environment is promoted and maintained. Our plans will attract more people by making the city centre more attractive, safer and more vibrant but the benefits will ripple across the wider district. They (voters) have every reason to be proud of themselves and the business values they demonstrated.”

