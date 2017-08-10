Big Brother’s Ellie confirms relationship with housemate Sam

Cas lass Ellie Young has admitted that her and fellow Big Brother housemate, Sam Chaloner, are officially an item after weeks of speculation.

The blossoming romance between Ellie and the 24-year-old from Derbyshire was a main talking point during the eight-week show as the pair became inseparable.

However, it was not without criticism with some housemates branding it a ‘showmance’, claiming that the pair were playacting for the cameras to ensure they avoided eviction by the general public.

The loved-up pair were both booted out of the house on the same evening and after being questioned about their relationship by Big Brother presenter Emma Willis live on TV, they said they would meet up but gave little else away.

This week Ellie told the Express that they are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

She said: “He asked me out on the dancefloor when we were out in Manchester, he even cried on my shoulder, imagine that, a 6ft 3” bloke crying on me!

“We were both adamant that it was a bit of fun when we were in there but there was pressure on us, but he’s been a lot nicer since we have been out of the house. When he first walked in I thought he saw me as an easy target.”

Indeed, Ellie had reached a low point in the show before Sam entered the house when she became romantically involved with another housemate, Lotan Carter.

He was eventually kicked off the show for violent behaviour, but only after he called time on their relationship.

Ellie is hoping Sam will be visiting next week and she will take him to the pub for a meal.

She added: “He’s coming up to meet all my family and I want take him to the Winter Seam, it’s steak night on Tuesdays and you get a free drink.”