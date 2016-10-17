Biker banned after wheelie and clocking speeds of 78mph along residential street

A biker was captured pulling a wheelie and riding his 600cc motorbike at speeds of 78mph in a 30mph residential area by a police safety camera.

Van Marc Hardman, 23, from Knottingley, was found guilty of dangerous driving and handed a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for a year, an 18-month ban and ordered to pay £735 in fines and costs at York Magistrates after being captured riding in the dangerous manner on Skipwith Road, York on March 20 this year.

He was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and faces an extended driving test before being able to return to the road after his sentence has been carried out.

Hardman was riding with two others, a 22-year-old man from Pontefract, who was already disqualified from riding. He pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit (59 mph) and riding whilst disqualified.

He received a six month ban and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £145 in fines and costs.

The other rider, a 22-year-old man also from Knottingley, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit (54 mph).

He received six penalty points and was ordered to pay £393 in fines and costs.

Traffic Constable Andy Forth of the North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said: “North Yorkshire Police fully support this conviction. Hardman was captured riding dangerously in excess of double the speed limit along a residential street.

“His riding behaviour displayed sheer stupidity and the sentence handed to him reflects the fact that he was prepared to put others in danger as a result of his irresponsible riding.

“He can consider himself very lucky that his actions did not lead to tragedy – not only to himself, but to other road users who were in the area at the time.”