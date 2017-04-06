Blacker Hall butcher is a cut above the rest

A young butcher at Blacker Hall Farm has shown that he is a cut above the rest.

Matt Lewis steak-ed his claim to the top prize at the national Farm Retail Butchery and Display Competition at the FARMA conference, held in Bristol in February.

He was tasked with creating a butchery display consisting of eight different cuts and products, as well as lamb burgers, using a whole lamb carcass.

The competition was judged on the individual’s skills and innovation, the look of the produce in the counter and the potential customer appeal, as well as the taste, quality and texture of the cooked lamb burgers.

Edward Garthwaite, Blacker Hall’s owner and director, said the accolade was fantastic for both Mr Lewis and the firm, which prides itself on giving young people opportunities to develop their skills and become experts at their craft.

He added: “We are very proud of Matt’s achievement. The preparation that he put into this competition, and the opportunity it afforded to combine both his chef and butchery training really paid off.

“We’re proud to have him as a great emerging talent within our highly skilled butchery team.”

Mr Lewis will now take the opportunity to come up with some new and innovative lamb products - including stuffed lamb saddle and lamb lollipops - for sale in the farm shop ready for Easter.

Blacker Hall Farm in on Branch Road in Calder Grove. Visit www.blackerhallfarmshop.co.uk for more information.