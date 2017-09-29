Blaze breaks out at 'derelict' working men's club

A fire broke out at an old working men's club yesterday.

Firefighters from South Kirkby and Pontefract stations were called out to the club at Mill Lane in South Kirkby at 4.55pm.

A spokeswoman for Pontefract station said there were flames coming from the window of the 'derelict' club.

And a spokesman from South Kirkby said that smoke could also be seen on site.

He added: "It isn't secure and quite unsafe for us to enter."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A planning application to demolish the club and staff house, and build up to 14 homes in its place, was approved last September.