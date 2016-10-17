Bonfire and fireworks extravaganza promises to be another fantastic event

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) plans to host its popular Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza on November 4 at its Headquarters in Birkenshaw.

Not only will there be amazing firework displays and a roaring bonfire, there will also be kids rides, live music and food and drink.

This year all proceeds raised will be shared between The Fire Fighters Charity and Parkinson’s UK.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Pilling said: “We are proud to host an event such as this. The extravaganza provides a controlled and safe environment for people to enjoy Bonfire Night as well as raising money for charity.

“We always encourage members of the public to attend well organised displays such as ours and what could be better than going along to a bonfire and fireworks display organised and run by the professionals – it will be a fabulous evening with many things to see and do, please come along and enjoy a spectacular but safe Bonfire Night.”

Sarah Goodall from the organising committee added: “We are looking forward to welcoming families to what hopes to be a fantastic event, and we just want everyone to have a fun time in a safe environment.”

The gates will open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 7pm. There will be a mini-fireworks display (low noiece for young children) at 7.30pm with the main fireworks display taking place at 8.15pm.

Tickets, which are available on the gate, are £6 for adults and £4 children. Children under five are free.

PLEASE NOTE:

*Fireworks and sparklers for personal use are not allowed at the event.

*Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

*Guide dogs only permitted on site.

Key bonfire safety messages:

Keep bonfires small and manageable and build them away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and bushes.

Never use flammable liquids – paraffin or petrol – to light the fire.

Keep everyone away from the fire – especially children – and keep pets indoors.

Avoid drinking alcohol whilst in charge of a bonfire or fireworks and particularly when supervising children.

In case of an emergency, keep buckets of water, the garden hose or a fire extinguisher ready.

Make sure your fireworks conform to British Standards BS 7114, EN 14035 or EN 15947.

Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time.

Light the firework at arm’s length using a taper or fuse wick and stand well back – never return to a firework once it has been lit.

You cannot buy fireworks under the age of 18.

You can be fined or imprisoned for buying or using fireworks illegally.

Only children over the age of five are allowed to use sparklers and should be supervised by an adult at all times.

For more information visit: www.westyorksfire.gov.uk.

Also keep an eye out for the event on our social media pages.