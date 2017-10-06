Bonfire night bonanzas planned

Bonfire night celebrations will go with a bang across the South East of the district.

The annual Hemsworth Water Park bonfire and fireworks display, which attracts hundreds of people each year, will take place on Sunday, November 5.

The event, which has run for more than 26 years, also includes a radio roadshow and a Guy Fawkes competition.

The free fun gets underway at 6.30pm - the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks grand finale will follow.

In South Kirkby, the town council has teamed up with the South Kirkby Colliery Miners Welfare Club to hold a celebration, also on Sunday, November 5.

The event, at the club on Stockingate, will include small children’s rides, open from 5pm. A fireworks show will then take place from 7pm.

And a family disco will follow, from 8pm until 10pm.

Alcohol and refreshments will be on sale on the night. Entry to the event is free.

Other events that night include bonfire celebrations at The Earl of Pontefract in Thorpe Audlin and at The Cobblers in Pontefract.

Are you throwing a bonfire event? Get in touch to let us know by email at hemsworth@ywng.co.uk