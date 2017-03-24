Bookworm Amelia is on a mission for new school books

An eight-year-old girl with a love for reading is on a mission to get new books for her primary school.

Amelia Malone, who attends Stanley St Peter’s, has written to publishers and book-selling companies to ask for donations to help replace the school’s collection. And she has already had support from Harper Collins, Usborne and Macmillan.

Mum Linzi said: “We are really proud of her because it is such a kind thing to do. She isn’t just thinking of herself, she’s doing this for all the other children in the community, including her younger sister Ella who also attends the school.

“Amelia loves to read. She knows some of the other children aren’t as fortunate as her and might not have books at home, so she decided to help out with getting the school some new ones.”

Dad Craig added: “She has taken it upon herself to do this and she is really going for it.

“It’s nice to see her so passionate about wanting to do something to help.”

Amelia is also hoping to buy more books with money from fundriasing events within the school.

She said: “I wanted to get some books that were new and exciting. I think it will help the school so children can learn to have fun when reading and get a good reading education.

“The headteacher has said the school is very proud of me and very grateful.”

Companies who want to donate books or raffle prizes can contact craigm10@sky.com