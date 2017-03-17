Boutique hotel planned for hall

A luxury boutique hotel is being planned for Woolley Hall which could create 150 jobs and be the first of its kind in the district.

The country house is subject to a hugely ambitious proposal to create a prestigious 88-bedroom hotel with function facilities to cater for almost 300 people, spa treatment rooms and a gastro restaurant with fine dining options.

The Grade-II listed building, which dates back to 1635, sits in more than seven-hectares of parklands and has been used as a college, wedding and events venue over the years.

A major application has been submitted by Commercial Development Projects (CDP), with the intention that Bespoke Hotels - which runs 170 establishments around the world - will be the operator.

A statement with the application reads: “At Woolley Hall, the hotelier wishes to provide luxury accommodation in a distinctly rural setting.

“Bespoke Hotels is to create a hotel which is designed to the highest specification and quality to reflect luxury status.

“There are currently no luxury hotels in Wakefield that could meet the demand that this type of hotel could offer.”

The building has been sold by Wakefield Council on conditional contract, subject to planning. This means that the sale will be completed if planning permission is approved.

Coun Peter Box, leader of the council said: “I am pleased that another one of Wakefield’s historic buildings could get the opportunity for a new lease of life.

“We believe the proposals will secure the future of this magnificent building and its stunning grounds and deliver yet another outstanding destination for visitors and residents to enjoy.”