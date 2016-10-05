Boy, 12, dies in hospital after electric shock on railway line

A boy who suffered serious electrical burns on railway tracks has died.

Just before 6.15pm on Monday, British Transport Police were called to the line in South Elmsall, after receiving reports of a person been spotted on the track .

A 12-year-old boy from the local area was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to hospital but died today (Wednesday) in the presence of his family. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries are on-going to establish how the boy came to be on the tracks but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be passed to the coroner.